Union Public Service Commission has reportedly postponed the submission of post preference for CSE Mains qualified candidates. A report by Indian Express has confirmed this latest piece of information however the official UPSC site is yet t be updated with any such notification. As per the report, the submission of ‘post preference’ has been rescheduled from December 21 to January 8, and will be closed on January 21, 2019.

UPSC, India’s premier central recruiting agency, has recently announced the results for CSE mains examination 2018. Around 1994 candidates have qualified the exam and they will have to appear for the personality test which is tentatively scheduled to begin from February 4 onwards.

However as mentioned in our earlier report, UPSC had directed the candidates who had qualified for personality test /interview to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre (for IAS/IPS0) and order of preferences for participating services through an Addendum to the DAF. The Addendum to detailed application form (DAF) will be made available on the Commission’s website from December 21st to January 3rd before 6 pm.

But that is now scheduled for January 8th onwards. On the other hand, the e-Summon letter or the admit card of the personality test of candidates being called for the interview will also be available for download from the Commission’s website from January 8.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is approximately 782 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I., the notification said.

On a different note, UPSC has now updated their website with ‘names’ of the candidates who have cleared CSE Main exam 2018. On December 20th, only the roll numbers of successful candidates were released as part of the result. The list can be accessed here directly.