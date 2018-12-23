Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notification on Saturday, December 22nd, for the recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) position in AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. The application process for the above-mentioned recruitment will begin on December 27th and will go on until January 19th, 2019 at psc.ap.gov.in.

The notification states that 51 vacancies have been carried forward from previous years along with 1000 new vacancies. All interested candidates must have received a graduation degree from any stream and the candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to the norms.

The Commission will conduct a screening exam, which can be offline or online depending on the number of applicants and a Main exam. The tentative date for the Main exam is April 21st, 2019. The Commission will release a mock test before the preliminary exam for candidates to get acquainted to the format of the online exam.

The candidates can access the official notification for more information on reservation policy, district-wise breakdown of vacancies, rules of application, examination pattern among others in this link. The candidates must note that the examination centre for candidates will be in the district that the candidate has chosen to apply for.