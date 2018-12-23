Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released multiple notifications for the recruitment of around 1500 paramedics and staff nurses for various regions throughout India. All the interested candidates can access the notifications and apply for these positions at the official website, esic.nic.in, on or before January 21st, 2019.

The ESIC is recruiting paramedics and nursing staff for 20 regions across the country and each region’s notification can be accessed separately at the website. The total number of all the vacancies is 1488. The selection process will involve an entrance exam of 125 marks and will be bilingual in nature.

The maximum age is different for each position and relaxation in the maximum age can be available by candidates from reserved categories and employees of ESIC or other government agencies, details of which can be accessed in the notification.

The applicants have to apply for all the positions at the official website, esic.nic.in, but the application link has not been activated yet but is expected to be activated soon. All the notifications can be accessed at the ESIC Recruitment page in the ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi section.