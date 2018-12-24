Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the final result for the recruitment of position of PGT English for rest of Haryana for School Education Department today, December 24th. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview/viva voce can check the official website, hssc.gov.in, to see if they feature in the final selection.

HSSC notification for the result also mentions that not all the positions have been fulfilled and number of candidates’ results have not been opened pending a litigation at the Haryana High Court. The result of these candidates will be opened after the ruling from the court. Apart from that few other results are also pending, details of which can be accessed in the result notification.

Here is how to check HSSC PGT English final result:

Visit the HSSC official website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page. Click on the link in the ‘Download’ column against the PGT English final result. The PDF contains roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The candidates had to go through a written exam and shortlisted candidates went through an interview and viva voce round. Meanwhile, the HSSC also released a notice mentioning the shortlisted candidates for interview for PGT History, details of which can be accessed in this link.