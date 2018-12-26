The release date for Railway Recruitment Board Group D exam answer keys has been confirmed along with result declaration date. “The answer keys have been prepared, due to holidays the board is not releasing it this week. The answer keys of the RRB Group D examination will be released on the first week of January,” RRB official Angaraj Mohan was quoted saying in a report by Indian Express.

So to sum it up while the answer keys will be released in the first week of January, the results are scheduled to be announced by last week of that same month. The months-long examination was concluded on December 17, the candidates who have appeared can check the answer keys, results through all the region based official websites, once released.

In case of any objections for RRB Group Exam answer keys, the candidates will have to log in with user ID and register their objections notably in English only. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly.

Successful candidates once the results have been declared will need to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview, the dates of which will be released later on. The examination was conducted to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts.

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D computer based recruitment examination, the IE report adds, that was started from September 17.