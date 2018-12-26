JSSC has begun the online application process for posts of Jharkhand Excise Constable. As reported earlier the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started accepting the applications while the last date to apply is before midnight of February 9th. The commission had advertised a total of 518 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.

While interested candidates visit the JSSC website to start applying right away, the link for exam fee payment, photo and signature uploading will be activated from February 13th to 16th, 2019. Apart from that dates for ‘limited modification’ has also been declared by the commission from Feb. 19th until 23rd before midnight.

How to apply for JECCE – 2018

Visit the official site of JSSC - www.jssc.nic.in From the important links box, click on ‘application forms (apply)’ tab Then click on ‘apply now’ link in front of the online application form for JECCE 2018 A new tab will open, click on apply online and start filling the form or directly click on this link to access the form Lastly save and download the form for future reference

As for the eligibility, only the domiciles of Jharkhand can apply for the examination. And candidates require a matriculation certificate or more to be eligible for JECCE posts. The JECCE exam will be conducted in three stages. First is the OMR-based written examination that includes three papers. Candidates who clear this stage then go through a physical proficiency examination following which a detailed medical examination is conducted to confirm the final selection.