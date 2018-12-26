Periyar University has released detailed timetable for the University Industry Collaboration Programme (UICP) exams and university distance education programme, PRIDE, to be held in January 2019 at its official website. All the candidates can check the periyaruniversity.ac.in to download the detailed timetable.

The UICP exam includes papers for certificate courses, diplomas, PG diplomas, degree programmes and post graduate programmes. The UICP exam kicks off from January 3rd and will be held in two sessions that is a forenoon session from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and an afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The detailed schedule for various examinations along with their subject codes is available on the official site. Students can also directly access the time table at this link here. The schedule is also available the News/Events section of the official website,

On the other hand the schedule for the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) examinations has also been released, the official notification states. However, the Periyar University website has not been updated so far while publishing this article. Students are advised to intermittently check the official site for the PRIDE exam schedule.

Apart from schedule for these two examinations in 2019, university has also proposed three new under-graduate and one postgraduate programmes for the next academic year 2019-20. The three new UG programmes are B. Sc-Mathematics (Actuarial Science), B. Com (Financial Marketing Analytics) and B. Com (Security Marketing Practices).

Details about the eligibility criteria for all the above-mentioned programmes can be accessed from the official notification here.

The newly-introduced two-year PG programme is M. Sc Computer Science (Data Analytics), details of which are also available in the notification.The notification states that interested colleges can apply for the above programmes to offer from the ensuing academic year 2019-20 on or before 31-12-2018.