RSMSSB will release the admit card for the examination for the recruitment of Supervisors (Women Empowerment) 2018 tomorrow, December 28th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The notification issued to the effect also stated that the examination for the recruitment of supervisors for women empowerment examination will be conducted on January 6th, 2019 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The admit card will have details of the examination centre.

Candidates are suggested to reach the centre by 9.30 am so that they can undergo the scanning. Candidates along with the admit card are also required to bring a passport-size photograph, a photo identification proof, and a blue transparent ball-point pen. No other items will be allowed in the examination room. The notification has details of the dress code and list of other restricted.

RSMSSB is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 180 supervisors. A total number of 158 positions are in non-TSP areas and 22 positions are in TSP areas. The recruitment notification was released on March 13, 2018 and the application process went on until May 9th, 2018.