The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has advertised 30 vacancies in the state for induction in Himachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Services. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a pre-induction training at HIPA through preliminary entrance examination followed by main entrance exam. Note that candidates from H.P. state govt department, autonomous bodies, universities and co-operative bank of the state are only eligible to apply for the posts.

Interested candidates can start applying on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in right away while the last date to do the same is January 15, 2019. The applications will close on 11:59 am January 15, 2019, according to the official release. Also registrations will be accepted via online mode only.

As for the eligibility criteria, candidates applying for the posts need to hold Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with at least three years of regular work experience. Also they should not be more than 45 years of age.

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 120 questions. The exam will be multiple-choice based and candidates will be given two hours for the exam. The exam will be distributed in three sections including Hindi and English, Omnibus accounts, FRSR and HPFR, 2009. Each section will constitute of 40 marks.

The detailed syllabus for the main examination along with information regarding the training schedule has been provided in the official notification linked here. Interested candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for the vacancies.