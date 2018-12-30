While the spy images have been circulating for quite some time, Yamaha has officially confirmed launch of their new motorcycle. Yamaha Motor India has announced a new product launch on Jan 21, 2019. Official media invites for the same have already been sent, reports Autocar India. Speculations are rife that this will be a premium and sporty machine however it is unclear as to which motorcycle it is going to be.

Currently Yamaha has in their stable FZ-S V2 which is their highest selling motorcycle that was updated recently with a rear disc brake. Now considering that the Japanese manufacturer could likely launch an update rather than an all new motorcycle. So, while rumours about the new MT-15 going on sale next year in India are taking shape, we could get the next-gen FZ FI in January 2019.

Moreover an FZ- S look alike model has been caught testing quite few times in the past. This however would be a major overhaul. Spy images from October this year revealed multiple changes to the bodywork and possibly some mechanical changes as well. The update will come four years after Yamaha launched the second-gen FZ16 and renamed it the FZ FI.

The current FZ-S is the lightest bike in its segment but is also the least powerful. While the new model should ideally get a bump in power and torque figures, design attributes such as the LED headlight, reworked exhaust will be similar to the one found on the FZ25.

But in case the Japanese manufacturer surprises us with the MT-15 which is a sport-naked motorcycle that shares its mechanicals with the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and only made its debut this year at a motorcycle show in Thailand. The MT-15 features design and styling elements that are similar to other MT models in Yamaha’s line-up.