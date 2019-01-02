Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for the recruitment Junior Engineering (JE) positions among others today, January 2nd, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released on December 27th, 2018 for 14,033 positions but later was decreased by 546 positions to 13,487.

All the interested candidates can visit the indianrailways.gov.in website and click on the regional websites to apply for the positions. The last day to apply for these positions is January 31st, 2019.

A bulk of the vacancies are for the position of Junior Engineers (JE) with 12,844 positions followed by Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant with 387 vacancies, Depot Material Superintendent with 227 vacancies and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) with 29 vacancies.

The notification states that the all interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 33 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. The details on minimum qualification for each position can be accessed in the official notification. The notification also has detailed information on reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus among others.

Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination. The details of dates for the first stage of the examination is expected to be released in the near future depending on the number of applicants.