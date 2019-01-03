The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued the notification for group II combined civil services exam on its official website – psc.ap.gov.in. The Commission intends to fill 446 vacancies through a two phase recruitment process. The APPSC Group II ‘screening test’ will be conducted on May 5, 2019. Successful candidates will then have to appear for the mains exam that is scheduled on July 18 and 19, 2019.

The application process for the aforementioned vacancies is set to begin from January 10, 2019 onwards on the official website. The last date for the same is January 31, 2019. Out of the total vacancies announced 336 are fresh vacancies while the 110 carryover vacancies.

The CF vacancies include 16 Executive posts and remaining 94 are non-executive positions. On the other hand the fresh vacancies include a total of 138 Executive posts.

Before applying for the post, applicants have to register his/her bio-data particulars through

One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. An application fee of Rs 250 and an additional examination fee of Rs 80 will be applicable at the time of registration. The registration link will be live from January 10th on wards.

Regarding the hall tickets for the exam notification clearly mentions that ‘hall tickets can be downloaded whenever the Commission uploads them to its website’. Meaning candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.