The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 results will be released today, January 5th, at 1.00 pm. As reported earlier, the IIM CAT 2018 website was updated on January 3rd that the results will be released today. All the candidates can check the official IIM CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, to access the result once it is declared.

The IIM CAT 2018 registration process began on August 8th, 2018 and the entrance examination was conducted on November 25th, 2018. The marks of candidates will be normalised based on the session in which the candidate attempted the paper and nature of the questions asked in that session. This is supposedly done to give all the candidates a fair shot in the ranking.

How to check the IIM CAT 2018 result (once declared)

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2018. The link for check the result will be activated once the results are out. Click on the link. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The IIM CAT 2018 scores will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

CAT exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes conducted by the prestigious India Institute of Management (IIM). There are 20 IIM institutions in India. Apart from IIM, CAT scores are also valid for admissions to many other management courses.