It seems like the Chinese smartphone sub-brand Honor is kicking off the New Year here in India with a bang. The Huawei subsidiary has so far teased launch of two new phones this month alone. While Honor India has been teasing the launch of ‘Honor 10 Lite’ without revealing details about the launch date, recently it has confirmed launch of another smartphone.

The company has gone ahead and confirmed the launch of its latest flagship — the View 20 — from its official Twitter handle. Earlier an official tweet had confirmed the forthcoming smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive. Now, reportedly the brand has sent out ‘Save the Date’ invites for the launch event, which is set to be held on January 29th, 91Mobiles reported. Notably, the smartphone had been unveiled as Honor V20 in China and will be released globally in Paris on January 22nd.

As for the pricing, the Honor View 20 is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 34,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM in China. It comes in three hues of Red, Blue, and Black. According to the reports, the handset maker is likely to price the flagship under Rs 40,000 in India to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 6T.

Honor View 20 specifications, features

The Honor View 20 is equipped with a 6.4-inch IPS display that’s devoid of any bezels or a notch, thanks to a pin-hole on the top-right corner that houses the selfie camera. The screen bears a full HD+ resolution and the device has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent.

On the performance front, the View 20 gets the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. In the imaging department, the phone flaunts a 48-megapixel primary shooter accompanied by a 3D ToF lens for depth sensing along with an LED flash. For selfies, there’s a 25-megapixel snapper nestled in the piercing on the display.

In terms of the software, the View 20 boots Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.0.1 out of the box and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5 SuperCharge fast charging tech.