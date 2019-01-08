Exam conducted for recruitment of Assistant Teachers by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to release the answer keys, Indian Express report says. The recruitment exam was held on January 6th for filling in 69,000 assistant teachers posts. The candidates can check the answer keys on the official website, upbsiceduboard.gov.in or the alternative website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The results are expected by January 22, 2019, according to the official notification. Candidates will be allowed a window to raise objections against the answer key and later the final answer key will be released.

UP assistant teacher answer key: How to download

Visit the official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘result assistant teacher.’ A new page will open, log-in using application number Answer key will appear, download for future reference

As is usually the case, there will be time limit on raising objections to the answer keys. After which no more such requests will be entertained. Please note that this time stipulation will be before the results announcement date that is January 22nd, 2019.