Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the admit card for the PMT exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Fingerprint) today, January 9th, 2019. All the candidates from the open category who have cleared the written exam can download the PMT exam admit card from, tnusrbonline.org.

The board also released the marks for all the candidates who could not qualify for the PMT exams. All the candidates can log-in with the credentials and access the admit card or the marks of the written exam, whichever is relevant.

How to access TNUSRB PMT exam admit card:

Visit the TNUSRB official website. Click on the link to log-in for the existing users. Enter the User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be available for download for candidates who are eligible for PMT. For candidates who could not qualify, they can download the marks.

The board had released the result of written exam for the recruitment of SI (Fingerprint) on January 6th. The PMT exam is being conducted only for candidates who qualified under open category. All the candidates who qualified under departmental quota do not have to go through the PMT stage of the recruitment process.