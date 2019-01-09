Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for PMT examination scheduled from January 10th, 2019, tomorrow, for the Reserved Civil Police and Reserved State Armed Constabulary recruitment 2018. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The PMT exam started from the December 24th, the admit card for which was released on December 22nd. The board had also released the list of candidates who are scheduled to undergo the PMT exam on January 9th yesterday. The list can be accessed in this link. The candidates were supposed to report by 8.30 am at Reserve Police Line, Lucknow.

Here is how to download UP Constable Recruitment PET admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB. Click on the link for downloading admit card for the PMT examination on the home page. Click again on another link to download the admit card. Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’.

The admit card will be available which can be downloaded and printed out.

The constable recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of 23,520 Reserved Civilian Police and 18,000 position of Reserved State Armed Constabulary, the notification for which was released in January 2018.