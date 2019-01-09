Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSEO) has released the OTET 2018 admit card today, January 9th. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 16th, 2019.

The BSEO conducts the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) to certify the candidate’s eligibility to teach in schools affiliated to BSEO. There are two categories, one for eligibility to teach from class I to V and the other for eligibility to teacher from class VI to VIII. The candidates have an option to apply for either or both categories.

How to download OTET 2018 admit card:

Visit the BSEO’s official website. Click on the link to download OTET admit card on the home page. The link will take you to Indiaresults.com page to download the admit card. Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The application process for the OTET 2018 was done in the months of November and December 2018. Candidates must note that this is the only way to access the admit card and the Board would not be sending admit cards via post.