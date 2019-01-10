APDSC released the hall tickets and the detailed scheduled for the SGT and Special School Teacher examination for 2018 TET cum TRT. All the candidates can check the official website, aapdsc.apcfss.in, to access the schedule and download the hall ticket. The examination for both the categories will begin on January 18th and will go on until January 31st, 2019.

The detailed examination schedule can be accessed by click on the relevant link at the official website’s home page or candidates can click on this link to access the schedule. The APDSC has been conducting the exam for the TRT cum TET 2018 recruitment since December 24th, 2018 and the examination for the PGT, TGT, LP, School Assistants, and Principals are over. The examination for PET is being conducted currently.

How to download APDSC SGT/SPL School Hall Ticket:

Visit the APDSC TRT-cum-TET home page. Click on the link to download SGT or Special School Hall ticket on the home page whichever is relevant. Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’. The Hall Ticket will be available for download and can be printed out.

The APDSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.