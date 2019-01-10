Answer key for the group D exam by The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be on January 11th. In an Indian Express report, a RRB official Angraj Mohan was reported saying that the answer keys will be released on Friday, January 11, 2019 on the official websites.

However, keeping the previous trend in mind, RRB might release the answer keys a day before the scheduled date. Candidates need to keep a tab on this page for all the updates. Once the RRB Group D answer keys are out, a link will be activated to raise objections. We suggest candidates to check the answer keys carefully and in case they wish to raise an objection, they can file by following the steps to be available on the official website.

The ALP, technician exam result was released in November last year, however, when the candidates raised objections, RRB had to release revised result in December. The RRB recruitment exam was helf for filling in posts at group D level was conducted on December 17, 2018.

As per reports, over 1.90 crore candidates had registered for the recruitment exam which would fill a total of 62,907 posts.