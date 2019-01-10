Admit card for the West Bengal Miscellaneous Services recruitment final examination has been released on the official Public Service Commission website - pscwbapplication.in. Candidates can download the admit card by using their enrolment number or full and date of birth details.

How to download admit card for West Bengal Miscellaneous Services exam

Visit the official website - pscwbapplication.in On the left hand site of the webpage, look for the admit card tab Click on the ‘Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Final) Examination’ link Fill in the required details and submit to download the admit card

PSC, West Bengal is scheduled to conduct the Miscellaneous Services recruitment (Final) Examination on Sunday, the 13th January, 2019. The exam includes three papers viz English, regional language paper and General Studies and Arithmetic paper. Note that all three papers during the period of one day itself.

Candidates are advised to download the e-admit cards as no physical admit card will be sent by commission, the notification states. Candidates should also carry two identical stamp size photographs along with a government recognized photo ID proof.

The exam will be held in three sessions starting with first paper at 9 am. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without valid e-admit card. Candidates should ideally go through the official notification linked here to acquaint themselves with exam timings and other details.