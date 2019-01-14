Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam dates for the recruitment of NTT 2018 and Anganwadi Supervisor 2018 on its official website. The written exam for both the recruitment will be conducted on February 10th, 2019. The details of the admit card for these examinations will be released in the near future.

The examination for the recruitment of NTT 2018 1310 teaching positions will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the exam for the 309 Anganwadi supervisors will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. As usual, the Board will release the details of the admit card for both the exams in the near future.

The notification for the NTT recruitment was issued on August 21st, 2018 and the Anganwadi Supervisor notification was released on October 1st, 2018. The exam notification can be accessed at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, under ‘Latest News’ section or direct link can be founded here for NTT 2018 and Anganwadi Supervisor.