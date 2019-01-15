NEET MDS 2019 result has been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who took the NEET MDS exam on December 14 can check the result at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can check the merit list of the exam held for admission to Master of Dental Surgery Course.

How to check results for NEET MDS 2019

Visit NBE official site – natboard.edu.in In the NBE results section, click on NEET MDS A PDF file including roll numbers of successful candidates will appear Search for your roll number in the list

“Score card will not be sent individually to the candidates. Candidates are requested to download their score cards from website,” said the NBE. The cut off score in general category is 250 while for reserved categories is at 215. The exam carried a total of 960 marks.

While the results declared include rank secured that is overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared, Individual score card of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2019 can be downloaded from website from January 19th, 2019 onwards.

NEET PG result will be announced before January 31. After the result is declared, NBE will begin the counselling procedure for the 50% All India quota seats. The counselling for the state quota seats will be conducted by the respective State Medical Education authorities.