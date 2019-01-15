Honor India, the Huawei sub-brand, today launched their Honor 10 Lite in India. As this model was launched by the company in its home country China earlier, majority of the specifications had been revealed for the public. Notably this Honor smartphone gets a 24-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) scene detection technology.

Other noteworthy features include a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and “dewdrop” display notch for the selfie camera. While the launch event was held in New Delhi, the handset will be available for purchase in the Indian market through Flipkart and the official HiHonor India store.

It’s cool 😎 , it’s new 🤩 & it's everything you 😍!

Time to welcome the newest member of the #HONOR family! ❤

Get ready to be #24HrInStyle with the stylish #HONOR10Lite starting at just INR 13,999 #OnlyOnFlipkart & #HONOR Store! 🎊

Sale starts Jan 20! pic.twitter.com/WyLnJ0kCs0 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 15, 2019

As for the pricing, the Honor 10 Lite has been priced quite competitively considering the premium features on board. The base model has been priced at Rs. 13,999 that is for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM variant however costs Rs. 17,999. Both models come in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sky Blue colour options.

While there are just two 4GB and 6GB RAM variants on offer, the Sky Blue colour option comes with a gradient finish. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and HiHonor India store. The sale will begin starting 12 am (Midnight) IST on January 20.

Honor 10 Lite specifications, features

Honor 10 Lite is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display. It boasts of screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. There is also a TUV-certified eye care mode that is designed to reduce the blue light effect from the display panel.

The Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.