AIIMS has released the status for the 2019 MBBS entrance exam Basic Registration stage. Candidates can check the AIIMS official website, aiimsexams.org, to check if their basic registration has been accepted or rejected by the institution.

Candidates whose registration has been accepted do not need to anything until the second stage of registration begins, but candidates whose basic registration has been rejected have until January 22nd to do corrections in their submitted application. The final status of whether the basic registration has been accepted or rejected after the correction will be released on January 25th.

The Institute has adopted the method of basic registration so that candidates can upload basic details of themselves and are given an opportunity to correct them if needed. The Basic Registration stage does not involve any application fees.

Here is how to check the AIIMS MBBS exam basic registration status:

Click on the direct link to access the candidate log-in page to check AIIMS MBBS 2019 Basic Registration status. Enter the necessary details under ‘Applicant Login Zone’ section. The basic registration status can be accessed in the page and also option to correct if the application is rejected.

The final registration and release of prospectus will be done on January 29th and the whole process will go on until March 12th with February 17th being the last day to generate application code and March 12th being the last day to pay the application fees and choose the exam centre. The AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam will be conducted on May 25th and May 26th, 2019.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The 2019 MBBS entrance exam is scheduled to be held in May 25th and 26th, 2019.