Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently extended the submission date for Panchayat Secretary posts. Candidates can now apply for the Panchayat Secretary posts until January 26th, while fee payment must be finished by midnight on 25th January itself.

APPSC had earlier advertised recruitment drive for 1051 panchayat secretary posts and the last to apply for the same was January 19th earlier. However a new final date for submitting applications online has been notified by APPSC on its official site.

The Commission will conduct a screening exam, which can be either offline or online depending on the number of applicants followed by a Main exam. The tentative date for the Main exam is April 21st, 2019. Moreover the Commission will release a mock test before the preliminary exam for candidates to get acquainted to the format of the online exam.

The date for the main examination has been set for August 2, 2019. A general mock test facility is available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer-based recruitment test.

On a separate note, APPSC has also extended application dates for Horticulture officer posts. Now candidates can apply for the same until February 2nd, 2019.