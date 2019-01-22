The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results and grade cards for secondary school exam or the class 10th exam for Kargil Division. The result is available on the official website of the Board at jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number or name.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result, Kargil Division

Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board - jkbose.ac.in. On the homepage, click on tab for Class 10 results link On the next page, enter Examination roll number or name Alternatively directly visit this link to visit the results page Submit the details and check your JKBOSE 10th result

Results for several other exams were released by JKBOSE as well. Links for all such results can be accessed by the candidates from the ‘Annual regular 2018 results’ pop-up tab. The board has released the result of Class 12 (part two) annual regular exam 2018 (Kashmir Division) and class 10, 12 results of Leh Division.