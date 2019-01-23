Total of 2,065 Fireman vacancies have been advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Board (UPPRPB) and online application process for the same has begun on official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply and submit application fee is February 9, 2019.

Out of the total vacancies, 1,031 posts have been reserved for SC, ST and OBC categories. Candidates will be recruited based on the marks secured in the written exam and once selected for the job they will be paid in the pay matrix level 3 and get a monthly salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,000. Candidates must be 18 years or above and not more than 22 years of age as on July 1, 2018, according to official notification.

UPPRPB fireman recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link below ‘direct recruitment fireman positions in UP ..’

A New page will open, click on ‘click here to register’

Finish the registration process and then proceed to login with the newly generated credentials

Fill the application form and submit it

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 400. There is category-wise relaxation for reserved category candidates. Candidates can submit fee via online and offline modes. In the case of online mode, net-banking and cards are acceptable and in case of offline mode, candidates will have to submit a challan.