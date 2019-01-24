The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to release the admit card for Police Constable recruitment exam soon on its official website - uppbpb.gov.in. This is considering the fact that written exam for the PC recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28.

Generally the admit cards are released a week in advance of the examination. Admit cards could very well be released on the website today, an Indian Express report mentioned citing unnamed sources. Meanwhile, the UPPRPB has already started the recruitment process for the post of firemen on its website today, as per schedule.

How to download UP Police constable admit card 2019