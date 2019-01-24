Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has advertised vacancies and invited applications to be recruited in the Agricultural department, Jaipur. A total of 62 positions have been advertised for direct recruitment to post of Investigator and candidates can start applying online on official site – www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates with minimum Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics or certificate from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) clubbed with graduation in any field are eligible to apply for the vacancies. And interested applicants should be aged more than 18 years and less than 40 years of age.

The application has to be submitted via online mode only and followed by fee submission. Concession in fees can be availed by reserved category candidates. While application link has been activated on the RSMSSB site, last date to apply is February 23rd, 2019. And admit cards for the exam will be released later on the RSMSSB website, notification states.

How to apply for RSMSSB Investigator 2019 recruitment