Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code constitutional validity upheld

  • The Supreme Court Justices Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha upheld the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in its entirety.
  • Several petitions challenging various sections in the code were filed in the Supreme Court. 
  • The Code gives legal framework to release non-performing assets and resolve insolvency cases.

Crocodiles in Narmada river being relocated to make way for seaplane service

  • Gujarat forest department is removing around 500 Crocodylus palustris (crocodiles) from two ponds on the Sardar Sarovar Dam premises on the Narmada river. 
  • Reports suggest that crocodiles are being removed to make way to seaplane service at the Statue of Unity.
  • The particular species of crocodile are on the list of most endangered species and classified under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act.

Microsat-R and Kalamsat launched successfully

  • ISRO launched military imaging satellite Microsat-R and Kalamsat on January 24th, 2019. 
  • Kalamsat, named after APJ Abdul Kalam, is a said to be the world’s smallest and lightest communication satellite developed by students.
  • The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Sahitya Akademi winning Hindi writer Krishna Sobti passes away

  • She passed away at the age of 93 in New Delhi on January 25th.
  • She was best known for her novel Mitro Marjani and Zindaginama.
  • She won Sahitya Akademi in 1980 for Mitro Marjani and was also awarded Jnanpith Award in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.