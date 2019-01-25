current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 25th, 2019
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code constitutional validity upheld
- The Supreme Court Justices Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha upheld the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in its entirety.
- Several petitions challenging various sections in the code were filed in the Supreme Court.
- The Code gives legal framework to release non-performing assets and resolve insolvency cases.
Crocodiles in Narmada river being relocated to make way for seaplane service
- Gujarat forest department is removing around 500 Crocodylus palustris (crocodiles) from two ponds on the Sardar Sarovar Dam premises on the Narmada river.
- Reports suggest that crocodiles are being removed to make way to seaplane service at the Statue of Unity.
- The particular species of crocodile are on the list of most endangered species and classified under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act.
Microsat-R and Kalamsat launched successfully
- ISRO launched military imaging satellite Microsat-R and Kalamsat on January 24th, 2019.
- Kalamsat, named after APJ Abdul Kalam, is a said to be the world’s smallest and lightest communication satellite developed by students.
- The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Sahitya Akademi winning Hindi writer Krishna Sobti passes away
- She passed away at the age of 93 in New Delhi on January 25th.
- She was best known for her novel Mitro Marjani and Zindaginama.
- She won Sahitya Akademi in 1980 for Mitro Marjani and was also awarded Jnanpith Award in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.