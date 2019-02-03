Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the GD Constable recruitment first stage written exam from February 11th. The admit cards are expected to be available shortly.

Meanwhile, Southern region has released details of exam date and venue, and candidates can also check their application status. SSC Northwestern region candidates can check the GD Constable application status for now.

The candidates who are scheduled to give the SSC GD constable exam from the Northwestern and Southern region can check the respective SSC regional websites to know the above-mentioned details. The direct links for the SSC regional websites are here: Southern Region and Northwestern Region.

Candidates can click on the relevant link on the home page. Alternatively, Southern Region candidates can click on this link to check the application status and on this link to check for exam date and venue details. Northwestern region candidates can check the application status in this direct link.

SSC releases admit cards and exam venue details in the respective regional websites. Remaining regional websites are expected to release the details and admit card in a phased manner in the near future. The SSC will be conducting the exam from February 11th to March 11th.

The written exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable positions for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF and the positions are spread across the country.