Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Combined Engineering Service 2013 recruitment on February 4th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to know if they have qualified for the interview.

The Commission also released a notification for the result stating that a total of 2,641 candidates have qualified for the interview under the 2013 UPPSC Combined Engineering Service. The exams were conducted on April 10th, 12th and 13th of 2016 in which 7,104 candidates had participated.

How to check UPPSC Combined Engineering Service 2013 exam result:

Visit the UPPSC News page. Click on the link for candidates who have qualified for interview for 2013 Combined Engineering Service. A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the candidates who have qualified.

A total number of 2,086 candidates have qualified under Civil Engineering category, 507 for Mechanical Engineering, 3 for Electrical Engineering, and 45 for Agricultural Engineering. The recruitment is being conducted for a total of 819 positions.