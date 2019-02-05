National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release result for CMAT 2019 and GPAT 2019 exams today. There is no official confirmation form NTA about result declaration but as per the official exam notification, the result were said to be released any time on or before February 8, 2019. Additionally, our earlier report citing Vineet Joshi, DG NTA, had confirmed the date as February 5th.

Only a week or so ago, NTA had conducted Common Management Admissions Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 examination on January 28th, 2019 in 84 cities and around a lakh candidates (combined) had participated in the exams.

NTA has already released the provisional answer key and the process to submit objections on the provisional answer key is also over. It will prepare the final answer key after resolving the objections received. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA website intermittently – www.nta.ac.in – to check for their CMAT or GPAT 2019 results. Also students can directly visit the CMAT and GPAT websites for the results.