RSMSSB has released the answer keys for the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2018 recruitment examination today, February 5th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to check the answer keys.

The Board also released a notification stating that the candidates can register objections against the answers in the answer key. The process of raising objections will begin from February 6th and the last day to register the objection is February 8th. Each objection will attract a fee of Rs. 100/-.

Candidates can raise objection by click on ‘Online Objection’ link under ‘Candidate Corner’ tab. The details of how to raise the objection can be accessed in the Notification section of the official website.

How to access RSMSSB Women Empowerment Supervisor exam answer key:

Visit the home page of the RSMSSB website. Under ‘Candidate Corner’ tab, click on ‘Answer Keys’. A new page will open where candidates can click on the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) answer key. The answer key PDF will get downloaded in the device.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive for Supervisor (Women Empowerment) to fill 180 supervisor positions. A total number of 158 positions are in non-TSP areas and 22 positions are in TSP areas. The written exam for the recruitment was conducted on January 6th, 2019 and now the answer keys have been released.