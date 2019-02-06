Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the final result of Assistant Revenue Officer and Assistant Engineer 2018 recruitment on Tuesday, February 5th. All the candidates who had participated in the recruitment process can check the result at the official website, upenergy.in.

The candidates for ARO had to go through the written exam and skill test and the result was released after the document verification. The Assistant Engineer positions was for Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The candidates can visit the official website to access the final result. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link for ARO and Assistant Engineer to access the PDF document of the result. The PDF document has roll numbers of all the successful candidates.