Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the admit card for the recruitment of 2018 sub-inspector recruitment for Group F PET, PMT, and DV stage. All the candidates who have cleared the written exam for the same can download the admit card for the same from the official website, si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

The RPF will be conducting the Physical Endurance Test, Physical Measurement Test, and Document Verification in the last week of February. The written exam results were declared on February 5th, 2019 for both Group E and Group F. A total number of 645 candidates had qualified for the next stage.

Candidates can download the call letter from the official website for SI recruitment and click on the call letter button for the PET/PMT and DV and click on the relevant group. Alternatively, the candidates can click on this direct link to access the admit card page where they can enter the relevant details and access the admit card.