The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for departmental candidates today, February 13th. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will be conducting the examination for the CISF 2019 on March 3rd, 2019. The notification and application process for the recruitment began from December 5th, 2018 for a tentative number of 10 vacancies. The candidates have to go through a written exam after which successful candidates will be called for Physical and Medical standard test.

How to download UPSC CISF 2019 admit card: