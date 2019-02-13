Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 13th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
CAG tables Rafale report in Rajya Sabha
- The report says the deal signed by the NDA government is 2.9% cheaper than the deal with UPA government.
- The report also says that the in 2015 the Ministry of Defence team had recommended scrapping the deal of 126 Rafale jets signed by the UPA government.
- Congress had earlier asked the CAG General Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from the audit of the deal as he was part of the team that finalised the Rafale deal for the NDA government.
AAP to host anti-BJP rally at Jantar Mantar
- The rally will be joined by several opposition party leaders including Mamta Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdulah among others.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been invited but he will most likely not attend it.
- Earlier in the week, Chandrababu Naidu had sat on a day long hunger strike demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Akhilesh Yadav detailed at Lucknow airport and stopped from flying to Prayagraj
- Samajwadi Party president Yadav was on his way to attend the oath-taking ceremony at Allahabad University.
- SP and BSP leaders, who have formed an alliance in UP, condemned the state government for stopping a party leader.
- UP CM Adityanath said that Yadav was detailed to maintain harmony at Prayagraj and to ensure peaceful Kumbh Mela.