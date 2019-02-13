Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) officials have revealed that the Board will be releasing a huge recruitment drive to fill 1.3 lakh vacancies this month, reports Times of India. The notification for the recruitment is expected to be announced on February 23rd in Employment News.

The report says that the Indian Railways has a sanctioned strength of around 15.5 lakh but only around 12.2 lakh people are employed currently by the railways.

The Board is in midst of conducting Group C, Group D, and Junior Engineer recruitment drive for around 1.51 lakh vacancies. The remaining vacancies of around 1.31 lakh is expected to filled via the recruitment.

The Railway Official said to TOI, “We are working on the notification. Preparative works for the notification is taking a long time. Right now, we have to calculate exact vacancies in various departments and also have to apply the reservation rules, especially the newly-announced EWS reservation.”

Meanwhile, the Group D first stage result and Group C second stage exam answer keys are expected to be released in the coming weekend of February 16 and February 17th.