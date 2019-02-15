Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (APDSC) will be releasing the merit list for the examination conducted for Teachers Recruitment cum Teachers Eligibility Test (TRT-cum-TET) 2018 today, February 15th, at 12.00 noon, according to Times of India. The result and merit list will be released at the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

The examination for PGT, TGT, Language Pandits, PETs, Principals, Music teacher, Craft teacher, Arts and Drawing teacher, and SGTs from December 6th, 2018 to January 2nd, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released in October last week of 2018 and the application process started on November 1st, 2018.

The APDSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 recruitment drive to recruit 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.