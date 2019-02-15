Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the recruitment of Technical Assistant and Junior Assistant today, February 15th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission will be conducting the exam for the recruitment on February 19th. The Technical Assistant recruitment is being conducted for 2059 vacancies in Subordinate Agricultural Service, Grade 3. The Junior Assistant examination is being conducted for 115 positions. The notifications for both the recruitment were released in 2017.

How to download UPSSSC admit card: