Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the term-end exam result today, February 15th. The term-end exam for which the results were declared today were conducted in December 15th. All the students can check the result at ignou.ac.in.

The University had declared the Early Declaration Term End result conducted in December 2018 on February 4th and now the full Term-End exam result have been declared. Apart from that, IGNOU had declared the B.Ed entrance exam result yesterday, February 13th.

How to check IGNOU Term-End December 2018 results

Visit the official website – www.ignou.ac.in. Click on the results tab on the home page. Click on the Term-End tab on the left panel. Click on the ‘December 2018 Exam Result (New)’ link (Direct Link). Enter you 9 digit enrollment number and submit to check your results.

IGNOU is nation’s premier distance learning education university established in 1985. The university today offers more than 200 diploma, certificate, degree, and doctoral programmes and has a network of 67 regional centres.