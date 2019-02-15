Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Physical Screening Test (PST) result conducted on February 14th and February 15th. All the candidates who had appeared for the PST round of the recruitment for both these days can check the official website, hssc.gov.in, to check the result.

HSSC has already released the result of PST conducted on February 9th, February 10th, February 12th. The candidates had cleared a written exam to qualify for the PST round.

All the candidates who have cleared the PST held on February 14th and February 15th are now eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification on February 16th and February 17th, respetively.

How to check HSSC Male Constable 2018 PST result:

Visit the HSSC official website, hssc.gov.in. Click on the Result tab on the home page. Click on the result link for PST conducted on February 14th and February 15th, whichever is relevant. Alternatively, click on the direct link for PST for February 14th and February 15th. (Direct Link)

HSSC is conducting simultaneously recruitment process for 5000 male constables, 400 male SIs, and 63 female SIs vacancies. There is one more day for Physical Screening for Male Constable left which will be held on February 16th. The screening test for Male and Female SI were conducted on February 11th.