Lucknow University has released the admit card for the 2019 annual examination for various undergraduate programmes on February 17th, 2019. All the students who have registered to participate in the 2019 Lucknow University annual exam can download the admit card from luonline.in.

Earlier on November 7th, the Lucknow University had revealed the examination schedule for the 2019 Undergraduate annual exam. The exams will mostly be conducted in the month of March, though some exams will go on until April 2019.

The full schedule can be accessed at lkouniv.ac.in or click on this link to get direct access to the schedule.

How to download Lucknow University Annual exam 2019 admit card:

Visit the Lucknow University exam website. Click on ‘Annual Admit Card 2019’ button (direct link). Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will get downloaded which can be printed out.

The University will conduct exams for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, Shastri, Rashtra Gaurav and Environmental Studies, and Oriental Diplomas (Arabic and Persian) in the months of March and April 2019.