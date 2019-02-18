Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be finally releasing the Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage exam answer keys today at 12.00 noon. The candidates have been eagerly waiting for the answer keys to be released for quite many days now and finally they can check the answer keys with the link provided at all the RRB regional websites.

It was reported earlier that the RRB was expected to release the answer keys on February 16th but RRB released an official notification late in the evening stating the the result will be released on February 18th.

The notification further stated that the link to raise objection will get activated on February 19th and the last day to file an objection against the answers is February 20th.

Candidates can click on this direct link to check the answer keys. Right now the link is not active but once it is active, candidates can log-in with their credentials and access the answer keys. On February 19th, the link to raise objection will also get activated which can be accessed after logging in.

The RRB is conducting the Group C ALP-Technician recruitment for around 63 thousand vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released along with the Group D recruitment in February 2018. The Group C second stage exam was conducted from January 21st to January 23rd, 2019.

Group D Result Update

Along with the Group C answer keys, the RRB was also supposed to release the result for the Group D first stage exam result during the weekend. There has been no update provided by the RRB regarding the result.

It should be noted that there are a lot of speculations regarding the exact date of the result but no official word has come out. The Scroll website will be updated as soon as some concrete information is released on the topic.