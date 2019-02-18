Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released a notification today stating that the admit card for the NTT 2018 recruitment admit card will be released tomorrow, February 19th, at 9.00 am.

All candidates who have applied to appear for the Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) recruitment can download the admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will be conducting the NTT recruitment examination on February 24th, 2019 from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

The Board plans to recruit 1,310 teachers through this recruitment, of which 310 are for TSP areas and 1,000 for non-TSP areas. The notification for the recruitment was released on August 21st, 2019.

How to download RSMSSB NTT 2018 exam admit card:

Visit the official RSMSSB website. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ button at the bottom of the page. Click on the admit card notification for the NTT recruitment. A new page will open which will have the recruitment details. On the left side, click on ‘Get Admit Card’ button. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

Candidates are supposed to be present at the exam centre at 7.00 am to go through the security frisking before getting to the exam centre. They are supposed to bring the e-Admit card, a passport size photo, a valid photo ID, and a transparent ball-point pen.

No other personal items will be allowed in the exam centre including mobile phones and wrist watches. The candidates can access more details in this notification.