Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the written exam for the recruitment of Nursery Teacher Trainers today, February 19th. The candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board is all set to conduct the exam on February 24th from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. The board had released a notification yesterday stating that the candidates are supposed to reach the venue by 7.00 am to go through the security checks.

They are also supposed to bring a photo ID, a passport size photo, and a blue ball point pen along with the admit card. No other personal items will be allowed at the exam centre.

How to download RSMSSB NTT 2018 written exam admit card:

Visit the official RSMSSB website. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ button at the bottom of the page. Click on the admit card notification for the NTT recruitment. A new page will open which will have the recruitment details. On the left side, click on ‘Get Admit Card’ button. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1000 NTT positions in non-TSP areas and 310 is TSP areas. The notification for the recruitment was released on August 21st, 2019. The candidates can get more details on exam centre rules in this notification.

