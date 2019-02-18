Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) after all is not releasing the Group D 1st stage exam result any time soon. Reports are trickling down slowly from multiple outlets that due to technical reasons RRB will not be releasing the result anytime within this week. It should be noted that the there are no official word on the topic and all information has been collated from multiple sources.

Indianexpress.com quoting an RRB official Angaraj Mohan said that the result will be coming out in the month of March and the RRB website will be updated with an official date on February 28th, 2019. The report adds that RRB was ready to publish the result this weekend but the Board found some errors in the result while cross-checking and thus the delay.

Meanwhile, NDTV Khabar has a conflicting report. The outlet, quoting an anonymous RRB official, says that the result is coming out in the month of February itself and not in March. The RRB has issued the Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage answer keys today and did not want to load the RRB server by releasing the result along with the answer keys. Thus, it was decided to delay the release of the result.

It is worth noting at this point that the around 1.8 crore candidates had applied to appear for the Group D RRB exam. Also, the Group C ALP-Technician result had received a number of objections against it when it was initially released on November 2nd. Thus, a revised result was released on December 20th, 2018. RRB might want to avoid another embarrassment and will be taking extra precautions.

The Group D result has already been postponed twice. It was first expected to be released on February 13th and then there were reports that the result will be coming out on February 17th.