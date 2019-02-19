Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the marks of all the recommended candidates under the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2018 recruitment drive. The marks for all the recommended candidates were released on February 19th, 2019 which can be accessed at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The notification for the marks can be accessed in this direct link.

Mandadi Naveen Reddy who grabbed the first spot scored a total marks of 1061 out of total 1700 possible. He scored 881 out of the maximum marks possible of 1400 in the written exam and 180 out of 300 in the personality test. The second spot was secured by Arushi Mishra whose total marks were 1032 of which 843 was in written exam and 189 in personality test. Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai was placed at third spot with a total marks of 1031.

A total number of 89 candidates were recommended by the UPSC for the IFS 2018. UPSC had conducted the Main exam for the IFS 2018 on December 1st for candidates who had cleared the preliminary exam. The candidates who cleared the Main exam were eligible to appear for the Personality round of the UPSC recruitment drive.

The UPSC is expected to release the IFS 2019 notification along with the Civil Services 2019 notification today, February 19th according to the calendar that was released in June 2018. The IFS 2019 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 2nd, 2019.